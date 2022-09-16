Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.