Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

EFAX opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

