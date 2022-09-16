Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Chewy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -260.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

