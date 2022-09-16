Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,204 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.34. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.18 and a 52-week high of $223.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.