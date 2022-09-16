Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 146 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

