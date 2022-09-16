Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 53 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $413.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

