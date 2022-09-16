Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 913 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Twilio were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Twilio by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Twilio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.84.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,057,136. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

