Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes $310,000 Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.27% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

