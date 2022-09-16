Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
BIV stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
