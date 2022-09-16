Insight Protocol (INX) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $63,966.17 and $4,846.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.64 or 0.22224614 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 576.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00104130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol launched on January 26th, 2020. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official website is www.inx.co. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “INX Mining's token payment is a token that is continuously or eventually provided to ecosystem contributors during DAPP service through Insight Protocol. The user's mining amount varies individually according to the ecosystem contribution points on the previous day, and can be changed according to the Insight Protocol policy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

