Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $238,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.94. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

