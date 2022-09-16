Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 6,229 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65,151 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.84.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

