Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 589 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 298,541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $20.77 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

