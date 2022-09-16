Instadapp (INST) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $59,821.00

Instadapp (INST) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Instadapp coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Instadapp has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and approximately $59,821.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Instadapp has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Instadapp Profile

Instadapp launched on April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io.

Instadapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Instadapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

