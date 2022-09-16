Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ITRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from $6.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

