Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
ITRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from $6.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Integra Resources Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of ITRG stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
