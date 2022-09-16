Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $76.70 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,505 shares of company stock worth $1,092,801 in the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

