Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICPT. B. Riley dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $523.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

