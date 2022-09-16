InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,500 at Berenberg Bank

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 6,500 ($78.54) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 5,525 ($66.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($65.25) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 6,100 ($73.71) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,700.71 ($68.88).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 4,703 ($56.83) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,815 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,844.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.62 billion and a PE ratio of 2,474.24.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

About InterContinental Hotels Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

