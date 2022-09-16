Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Hits $1.65 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $42.81 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.34 or 0.00031691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00091746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00081979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00021348 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007874 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000278 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 260,286,670 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

