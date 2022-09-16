Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $3,045,600.00 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intuit Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $422.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $439.93 and its 200-day moving average is $431.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 452,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,555,000 after acquiring an additional 52,675 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,676,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 11,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

