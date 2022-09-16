Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $3,045,600.00 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $422.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $439.93 and its 200-day moving average is $431.35.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 452,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,555,000 after acquiring an additional 52,675 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,676,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 11,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
