Inverse Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $7.20 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $7.20 million and $823,611.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $76.77 or 0.00387960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 168.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.22 or 0.33658765 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 583.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00103253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00836842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Inverse Finance is inverse.finance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation.The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

