Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Neil Rogan Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) insider Neil Rogan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79).

Invesco Asia Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:IAT opened at GBX 15.42 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 298 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 378 ($4.57). The company has a market cap of £10.31 million and a P/E ratio of 509.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 333.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 331.43.

About Invesco Asia Trust

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

