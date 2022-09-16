Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEF. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

