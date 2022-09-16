Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,981,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,166,000 after buying an additional 1,056,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 52,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $39.46 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.