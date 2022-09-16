IOI Token (IOI) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

IOI Token (IOI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. IOI Token has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $698,384.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOI Token has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One IOI Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 165.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.57 or 0.33338421 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 577.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00102841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI Token’s launch date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official website is traderacemanager.com. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOI Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more.”

