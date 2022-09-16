IOST Price Reaches $0.0123 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $228.13 million and $9.71 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,477.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058763 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012888 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064850 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00079126 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. Telegram | Facebook | Weibo | Kakao | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.