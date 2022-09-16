IOTA Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $737.54 million and $12.29 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00020122 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Nimiq (NIM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- GoChain (GO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
