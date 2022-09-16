iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $3.35

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.28. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 26,570 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iQIYI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,265,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 203,820 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iQIYI by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,725 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,754 shares in the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $4,955,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $3,645,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

