Iridium Price Reaches $0.0140 (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Iridium coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Iridium has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Iridium has a total market cap of $337,035.37 and approximately $1,026.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 307.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Iridium Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash.
Buying and Selling Iridium
