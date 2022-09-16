Iridium Price Reaches $0.0140 (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Iridium coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Iridium has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Iridium has a total market cap of $337,035.37 and approximately $1,026.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iridium alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 307.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash.

Buying and Selling Iridium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.