Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $20.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

IREN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IREN opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

