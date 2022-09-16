Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IREN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.
Iris Energy Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
