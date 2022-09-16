Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IREN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter worth about $12,653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,773,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 35.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,540 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

