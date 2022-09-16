IRON Titanium Token (TITAN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $45,476.00

IRON Titanium Token (TITAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. IRON Titanium Token has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $45,476.00 worth of IRON Titanium Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRON Titanium Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IRON Titanium Token has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IRON Titanium Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,909.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00058472 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005501 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064746 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00078331 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

IRON Titanium Token Coin Profile

IRON Titanium Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. IRON Titanium Token’s official Twitter account is @TitanSwapOrg.

Buying and Selling IRON Titanium Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRON Titanium Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRON Titanium Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRON Titanium Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IRON Titanium Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRON Titanium Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.