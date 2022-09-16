IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNTGet Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

IronNet Price Performance

IRNT stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. IronNet has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IronNet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IronNet

In related news, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $60,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,236,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,268,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $60,557.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,236,291 shares in the company, valued at $15,268,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $99,205.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,194,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,803.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,296 shares of company stock valued at $203,232. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IronNet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IronNet by 70.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IronNet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

(Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

