IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

IRNT stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. IronNet has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IronNet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $60,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,236,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,268,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $60,557.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,236,291 shares in the company, valued at $15,268,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $99,205.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,194,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,803.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,296 shares of company stock valued at $203,232. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IronNet by 70.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IronNet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

