iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $57.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07.

