iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,606 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,469,000 after buying an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,094,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after buying an additional 157,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after buying an additional 321,887 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,726,000 after buying an additional 115,439 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,204,000 after buying an additional 342,737 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

