iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of WOOD stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $95.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

