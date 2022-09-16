iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,140,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $241.54 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.94.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.