ITAM Games (ITAM) Price Tops $0.0244

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One ITAM Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ITAM Games has a total market cap of $14.66 million and approximately $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ITAM Games

ITAM Games’ genesis date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ITAM Games is medium.com/itam. ITAM Games’ official website is itam.games/en. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITAM Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITAM Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

