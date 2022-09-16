ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.47) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.24) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 472 ($5.70).

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 111.14 ($1.34) on Thursday. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 107.65 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37). The stock has a market cap of £681.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 8.45.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.