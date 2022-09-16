ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Graham Cooley Purchases 133 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Graham Cooley bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £150.29 ($181.60).

On Monday, August 15th, Graham Cooley acquired 61 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($180.58).

ITM stock opened at GBX 111.25 ($1.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £682.14 million and a P/E ratio of -19.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 264.88. ITM Power Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 108.80 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 472 ($5.70).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

