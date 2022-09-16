ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 112.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 112.33 ($1.36).

ITV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 66 ($0.80) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Stock Up 2.0 %

ITV stock opened at GBX 64.06 ($0.77) on Friday. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 61.06 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 127.19 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 533.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.74.

ITV Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ITV

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. ITV’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,602.38 ($3,144.49). In related news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 301,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($251,695.76). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,602.38 ($3,144.49).

ITV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.