Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Down to $10.75

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 10.75, but opened at 10.48. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at 10.48, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth $1,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

