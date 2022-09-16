J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 169,059 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 175.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,520 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,996 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

