J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

