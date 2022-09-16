J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.00 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

