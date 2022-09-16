J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VBR stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

