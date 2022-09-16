J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ESG Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $719,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $899,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $86.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

