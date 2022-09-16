J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 459,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 148,330 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

