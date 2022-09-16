James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $224.04

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 224.04 ($2.71) and traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.50). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.67), with a volume of 308,467 shares.

James Halstead Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £956.46 million and a PE ratio of 2,455.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

