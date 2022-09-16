Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Hits $0.0166 on Exchanges

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $480,442.20 and approximately $68,700.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005477 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064534 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00078006 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.